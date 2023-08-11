Previous
bee plant by aecasey
Photo 3971

bee plant

The Rocky Mountain bee plant is finally blooming. Unfortunately, the patch I visited was surrounded by sand burs, so no macro shots. That's ok ... the zoom lens made for some interesting images.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1087% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise