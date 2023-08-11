Sign up
Photo 3971
bee plant
The Rocky Mountain bee plant is finally blooming. Unfortunately, the patch I visited was surrounded by sand burs, so no macro shots. That's ok ... the zoom lens made for some interesting images.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
flower
,
bee
