Photo 3972
can't resist
Compared to previous years, we are experiencing a wealth of butterflies of all sizes this year, including many more monarchs and swallowtails. It's wonderful to see.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
monarch
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
August 13th, 2023
