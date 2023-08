Calliope hummingbird

Look who is visiting the petunias ... a little hummingbird! Hummingbirds in my yard are a rarity. One stopped late last fall, but the only blooming flower was the morning glories. This one arrived early enough that my flowers are in full bloom. I hurried and put out the hummingbird feeders I bought last fall just in case, but it only showed interest in the petunias ... and it preferred the pink ones. So, pink petunias it is for next year.