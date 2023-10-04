Sign up
Photo 4025
rays
Big thunderstorms in the area this evening. Strangely, though, these light rays are in the east. Had to stop and get a photo ... I've never seen rays like this on the opposite side of the sky as the sun.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4428
photos
209
followers
162
following
1102% complete
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd October 2023 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
storm
,
rays
,
bw
Dawn
ace
Fabulous fav
October 7th, 2023
