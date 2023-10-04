Previous
rays by aecasey
Photo 4025

rays

Big thunderstorms in the area this evening. Strangely, though, these light rays are in the east. Had to stop and get a photo ... I've never seen rays like this on the opposite side of the sky as the sun.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Fabulous fav
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise