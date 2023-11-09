Previous
shell by aecasey
shell

owo ... still life. Delwyn challenged me to use Edward Weston's black and white portraits to inspire me this week. I used his Nautilus Shell for inspiration. My shell isn't quite the same, but similar. https://www.holdenluntz.com/artists/edward-weston/nautilus-shell/
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1112% complete

April ace
Delwyn @dkbarnett My attempt to use Edward Weston's bw for inspiration, and combine that with One Week Only "still life" challenge.
November 10th, 2023  
