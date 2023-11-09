Sign up
Previous
Photo 4059
shell
owo ... still life. Delwyn challenged me to use Edward Weston's black and white portraits to inspire me this week. I used his Nautilus Shell for inspiration. My shell isn't quite the same, but similar.
https://www.holdenluntz.com/artists/edward-weston/nautilus-shell/
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4465
photos
213
followers
163
following
1112% complete
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th November 2023 10:17am
Exif
Sizes
Flashback
Tags
shell
,
bw
,
still life
,
april-get-pushed
,
owo-6
,
get-pushed-588
April
ace
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
My attempt to use Edward Weston's bw for inspiration, and combine that with One Week Only "still life" challenge.
November 10th, 2023
