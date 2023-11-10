Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4060
pretzels
Granddaughter visit today. It was a bit odd, as youngest was sick and had to stay home. Youngest had requested pretzels earlier in the week, so we made pretzels. Worked well for owo rule of odds.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4466
photos
213
followers
163
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th November 2023 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pretzels
,
rule of odds
,
owo-6
summerfield
ace
i love me some pretzels. nice! aces!
November 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
I bet they were delicious. Hope your granddaughter gets well soon.
November 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close