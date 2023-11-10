Previous
pretzels by aecasey
pretzels

Granddaughter visit today. It was a bit odd, as youngest was sick and had to stay home. Youngest had requested pretzels earlier in the week, so we made pretzels. Worked well for owo rule of odds.
10th November 2023

April

ace
@aecasey
@aecasey
summerfield
i love me some pretzels. nice! aces!
November 12th, 2023  
Babs
I bet they were delicious. Hope your granddaughter gets well soon.
November 12th, 2023  
