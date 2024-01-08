double bubbles

Fourth month in a row it's been cold enough for frozen bubbles at some point in the month. This month is kind of a given, and with single digit days and subzero nights this week, I could have a steady week of frozen bubbles. Actually, though, when it is that cold the bubbles freeze so fast it's hard to catch the crystals as they are forming. This day was cold enough for bubbles, but not so cold I was miserable. And ... there was sunshine, which helps a lot. There will probably be another bubble post, as I have one with great bokeh, but I liked the double bubbles for something a bit different