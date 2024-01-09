Sign up
Photo 4117
bubble morning
There was a light touch of snow on the junipers, just enough to surprise me with all the bokeh.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4527
photos
211
followers
164
following
1127% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th January 2024 8:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
bokeh
,
sunburst
,
frozen bubble
Corinne C
ace
Delightful image
January 10th, 2024
