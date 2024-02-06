Sign up
Photo 4145
droplet
Normally this area has a rather arid climate where we experience years of drought. The past year, though, has been so different, particularly with rain, fog, and mist. I love the moisture, and can't resist all the water droplets.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
macro
,
droplet
,
water droplet
