misty morning by aecasey
Photo 4143

misty morning

February weather has been more like spring than winter. Lots of moisture, with fog, mist and rain. Even the frost is leaving the ground. We know winter's not over. Hopefully the plants know that too.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful image - it makes you feel like you are there.
February 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Conveys a sense of quiet!
February 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Very atmospheric. fav.
February 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
February 8th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Lovely atmospheric shot.
February 8th, 2024  
