Photo 4143
misty morning
February weather has been more like spring than winter. Lots of moisture, with fog, mist and rain. Even the frost is leaving the ground. We know winter's not over. Hopefully the plants know that too.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
5
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4560
photos
209
followers
163
following
1135% complete
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th February 2024 10:00am
Privacy
Public
horse
,
cowboy
,
mist
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful image - it makes you feel like you are there.
February 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Conveys a sense of quiet!
February 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric. fav.
February 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
February 8th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Lovely atmospheric shot.
February 8th, 2024
