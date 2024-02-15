Sign up
Photo 4154
winter returns
Heavy fog and thick frost this morning. Cold! Rather pretty as long as you could stay inside. Then came the snow. Feels like winter again.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4570
photos
209
followers
163
following
1138% complete
Tags
snow
,
macro
,
snowflake
Corinne C
ace
This is delightful!
February 17th, 2024
