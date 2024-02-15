Previous
winter returns by aecasey
winter returns

Heavy fog and thick frost this morning. Cold! Rather pretty as long as you could stay inside. Then came the snow. Feels like winter again.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
This is delightful!
February 17th, 2024  
