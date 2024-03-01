Sign up
Photo 4168
shadow
Could not resist this shadow of the railing on these slightly curved steps.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th February 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
lines
,
abstract
Louise & Ken
ace
I can envision that shadow as a welded, free-standing sculpture that would appear to be just awkward enough to have people wanting to pose with it and run their hands over it! Marvelous catch!
March 2nd, 2024
