lilac leaves by aecasey
lilac leaves

Left over from fall and backlit by the sun. Lovely, warm day with temperature in the upper 60's. Though windy, March seems to have come in like a lamb.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Bill Davidson
Lovely….
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb golden bokeh
March 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
March 3rd, 2024  
