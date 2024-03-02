Sign up
Photo 4169
lilac leaves
Left over from fall and backlit by the sun. Lovely, warm day with temperature in the upper 60's. Though windy, March seems to have come in like a lamb.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
bokeh
Bill Davidson
Lovely….
March 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb golden bokeh
March 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
March 3rd, 2024
