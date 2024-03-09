Previous
tiny world by aecasey
tiny world

And just like that ... we leave winter behind. At least for a few days. It's warm, sunny ... feels like spring.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
Superb macro
March 12th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love your magical mini world shots
March 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Interesting little red threads emerging.
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful little world.
March 12th, 2024  
