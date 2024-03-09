Sign up
Photo 4176
tiny world
And just like that ... we leave winter behind. At least for a few days. It's warm, sunny ... feels like spring.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
4
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4593
photos
208
followers
162
following
1144% complete
4169
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th March 2024 5:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
moss
Corinne C
ace
Superb macro
March 12th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love your magical mini world shots
March 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Interesting little red threads emerging.
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful little world.
March 12th, 2024
