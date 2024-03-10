Previous
remembering by aecasey
remembering

Beautiful weather today. Sunny, calm, warm. We picked up black walnuts from my parents' yard and took them to their summer cabin. Planted some, scattered many. Found this cross my parents put up where they buried two of their beloved dogs. It has been hidden in a thicket of chokecherries for a decade or two, but the chokecherries are gone and the cross revealed. Soot was a black lab. Toby a little black terrier. Best of friends and sweet, sweet dogs. Can't believe this old wooden cross dad made for them is still standing.
10th March 2024

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Annie D ace
what a sweet memory to be revealed
March 13th, 2024  
Christina ace
How wonderful you got to see this again. Pets really do become part of the family.
March 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. How sweet.
March 13th, 2024  
