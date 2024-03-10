remembering

Beautiful weather today. Sunny, calm, warm. We picked up black walnuts from my parents' yard and took them to their summer cabin. Planted some, scattered many. Found this cross my parents put up where they buried two of their beloved dogs. It has been hidden in a thicket of chokecherries for a decade or two, but the chokecherries are gone and the cross revealed. Soot was a black lab. Toby a little black terrier. Best of friends and sweet, sweet dogs. Can't believe this old wooden cross dad made for them is still standing.