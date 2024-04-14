Previous
painted lady by aecasey
painted lady

Butterflies in April? A yellow swallowtail flitted over my head this morning, and then I was greeted by this painted lady this evening. Is winter truly done?
ace
@aecasey
Corinne C
Gorgeous
April 16th, 2024  
Dawn
Fabulous
April 16th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
Fabulous tones, textures & detail!
April 16th, 2024  
