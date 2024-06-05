Sign up
Previous
Photo 4264
white on white
Couldn't find the little bugger. He was hiding in a roll of paper towels! His eyes are getting lighter, but still blue.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4685
photos
204
followers
157
following
1168% complete
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
Views
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th June 2024 6:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
kitten
,
april-pets
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this cute little thing, I love the peeping eyes!
June 7th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh but he's gorgeous
June 7th, 2024
