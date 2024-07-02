Previous
horses by aecasey
horses

These two spend a lot of time in this corner of their pasture. I don't know if they just like the view from here, or it's the best place to get away from flies.
Barb ace
I like your capture of these horse companions!
July 3rd, 2024  
