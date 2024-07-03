Sign up
Previous
Photo 4292
Queen Anne's Lace
Checked the library's rain garden to see what was blooming, and found it is already time for Queen Anne's lace.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd July 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
Rob Z
ace
I really like the way you focused on the fragile leaves
July 6th, 2024
JuliaE
ace
April: Thanks so much for your idea for the challenge. Alas, your choice was too advised for me. Do ask someone else. Would love to do something else soon
July 6th, 2024
