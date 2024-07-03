Previous
Queen Anne's Lace by aecasey
Queen Anne's Lace

Checked the library's rain garden to see what was blooming, and found it is already time for Queen Anne's lace.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

@aecasey
Rob Z ace
I really like the way you focused on the fragile leaves
July 6th, 2024  
JuliaE ace
April: Thanks so much for your idea for the challenge. Alas, your choice was too advised for me. Do ask someone else. Would love to do something else soon
July 6th, 2024  
