punctuation butterfly by aecasey
Photo 398

punctuation butterfly

It is either a question mark or comma butterfly. I saw one person refer to them as "punctuation" butterflies because they are difficult to tell apart. So, I'm going with that.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

