Photo 415
crystal bubble
Serendipity ... once totally covered in crystals it's hard to get much definition in the bubble's surface. I was playing in Lightroom and found the HDR button. I really like the fine details it brought out in the surface of this bubble.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Just One More
Canon EOS 90D
14th January 2024 11:22am
crystal
,
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous result
January 16th, 2024
