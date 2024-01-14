Previous
crystal bubble by aecasey
Photo 415

crystal bubble

Serendipity ... once totally covered in crystals it's hard to get much definition in the bubble's surface. I was playing in Lightroom and found the HDR button. I really like the fine details it brought out in the surface of this bubble.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

ace
@aecasey
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous result
January 16th, 2024  
