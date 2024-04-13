Previous
yellow rumped warbler by aecasey
Photo 419

yellow rumped warbler

Document shot ... This little warbler is two weeks earlier than last year, and last year they appeared a week earlier than 2022. Seasons are shifting.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture.
The shift of seasons is a bit scary
April 16th, 2024  
