Photo 419
yellow rumped warbler
Document shot ... This little warbler is two weeks earlier than last year, and last year they appeared a week earlier than 2022. Seasons are shifting.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th April 2024 5:31pm
nature
wildlife
bird
warbler
april-birds
Corinne C
A lovely capture.
The shift of seasons is a bit scary
April 16th, 2024
