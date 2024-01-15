Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
spreading crystals
Youngest liked the spreading crystals in this image. I liked the sunburst and small crystals in the other image. Both are pretty ...so I shared both.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4539
photos
211
followers
164
following
113% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th January 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystal
,
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
January 16th, 2024
Bill Davidson
These images are wonderful.
January 16th, 2024
