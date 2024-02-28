Sign up
Photo 417
crystals forming
Another tiny bubble .. just because.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4583
photos
207
followers
162
following
114% complete
View this month »
417
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th February 2024 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
bubble
,
sunburst
,
frozen bubble
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful
February 29th, 2024
