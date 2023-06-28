Previous
chipping sparrow by aecasey
Photo 397

chipping sparrow

The chipping sparrows are shy little birds. Barely caught this one as it hopped from branch to branch in this low growing evergreen.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and textures.
June 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
He's almost camouflaged
June 30th, 2023  
