Photo 397
chipping sparrow
The chipping sparrows are shy little birds. Barely caught this one as it hopped from branch to branch in this low growing evergreen.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
nature
wildlife
bird
sparrow
chipping sparrow
april-birds
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and textures.
June 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
He's almost camouflaged
June 30th, 2023
