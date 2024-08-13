Previous
Moth by ajisaac
I nearly didn't see this moth that decide to take a rest on a wall clock inside our house; from a distance you couldn't really see it, it was only when I walk closer I saw it accidently.

(Apologies for the poor quality of the pic)
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
