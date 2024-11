Heaped Up

The heaped up spoil tips; remnants of Blaenau Ffestiniog's slate mining industry, famously known as the ‘slate capital of Wales’ and the ‘town that roofed the world'.



In 2021, UNESCO recognised the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales as a World Heritage Site.

The area was recognised as internationally significant not only for the export of slates, but also for the export of technology and skilled workers from the 1780s to the early 20th century.