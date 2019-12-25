Previous
Merry Christmas to all by allie912
Photo 3646

Merry Christmas to all

Matching Christmas pjs and tomorrow when Maddie arrives, she’ll have a pair too! Wishing you all a wonderful Christmas.
25th December 2019

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Very cute!
December 25th, 2019  
