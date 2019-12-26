Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3647
Maddie Made It!
So glad big sister got here early on Christmas morning. She also had special Christmas pjs, but in acknowledgment that teenagers may not like to do the family thing, her holiday gear was a little bit different.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
365
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
25th December 2019 10:10am
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
brother
,
sister
