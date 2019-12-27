Sign up
Photo 3648
Hank
Taken at the park today. A mild December day in Florida
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7200
photos
29
followers
44
following
999% complete
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3645
3549
3550
3646
3551
3647
3648
3552
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
26th December 2019 8:01pm
Tags
b&w
,
boy
,
grandson
