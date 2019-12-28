Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3649
Time for a New Do
Max and Hank are ready for the New Year with new low upkeep haircuts.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7202
photos
29
followers
44
following
999% complete
View this month »
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
Latest from all albums
3550
3646
3551
3647
3648
3552
3649
3553
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
27th December 2019 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
father
,
cut
,
buzz
,
son
KWind
ace
Great shots!
December 28th, 2019
bkb in the city
Nice shots
December 28th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close