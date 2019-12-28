Previous
Time for a New Do by allie912
Time for a New Do

Max and Hank are ready for the New Year with new low upkeep haircuts.
28th December 2019

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
KWind ace
Great shots!
December 28th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Nice shots
December 28th, 2019  
