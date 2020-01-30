A Moment of Recognition

I was there! It should be noted that the work of the Senate was delayed as one senator after another wanted their picture taken with the trophy and General Manager Rizzo.



Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo brought the 2019 World Series trophy to the Capitol, visiting with legislators before an appearance on the Senate floor that had senators doing the “Baby Shark” chomp, which became a rallying cry for a team that relied on comebacks to win the city’s first title since 1924.



Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presented Rizzo with a resolution approved by the body commending the Nationals, who are the only team in baseball history to win three winner-take-all games in the same postseason and to win every game of a seven-game series on the road.



“Following years without baseball in the nation’s capital, multiple 100-loss seasons, and a series of painful playoffs defeats, the victory was a long-awaited opportunity for fans in the capital region and throughout the Commonwealth to rejoice,” the resolution reads.