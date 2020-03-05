Previous
Stare Down by allie912
Photo 3717

Stare Down

Meet Ju-Ju. She is a favorite in our neighborhood. She makes friends wherever she goes. I was trying to get her attention so I could take her picture, but she was transfixed by something. When I looked more closely I saw what — or who — it was.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
