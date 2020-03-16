Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3728
Dinner is served
Here is the result of my meal prep shown in the other picture. This was the 7th annual Worldwide Minute, but I have a feeling the photos will paint a very different picture this year.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dinner
,
mushrooms
,
wine
,
onions
,
chicken
,
tomatoes
,
garlic
,
cauliflower
,
red pepper
