A surprise by allie912
A surprise

Just imagine you are the driver getting ready to drive off. Would you think this was a sign of better days ahead?
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane Owens ace
A good omen for sure!
March 21st, 2020  
