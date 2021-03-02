Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4078
My Bluebird of Happiness
I was thrilled to see a bluebird at my mealworm feeder for the first time. Unfortunately he came and went before I could get his picture. Then this morning, as soon as I replenished the feeder he returned — and he brought a friend!
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
1st March 2021 12:49pm
Tags
bluebird
