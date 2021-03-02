Previous
My Bluebird of Happiness by allie912
Photo 4078

My Bluebird of Happiness

I was thrilled to see a bluebird at my mealworm feeder for the first time. Unfortunately he came and went before I could get his picture. Then this morning, as soon as I replenished the feeder he returned — and he brought a friend!
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
