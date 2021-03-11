Previous
Next
A Very Special Neighbor by allie912
Photo 4087

A Very Special Neighbor

Elena will turn seven on Saturday and is excited to be having a drive-by birthday parade. Meanwhile I saw her today doing a school assignment on her front porch under the watchful eye of her Grandpa.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
She is beautiful! Wonderful smile.
March 11th, 2021  
Netkonnexion ace
What a lovely young lady. Great smile.
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise