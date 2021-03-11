Sign up
Photo 4087
A Very Special Neighbor
Elena will turn seven on Saturday and is excited to be having a drive-by birthday parade. Meanwhile I saw her today doing a school assignment on her front porch under the watchful eye of her Grandpa.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8078
photos
30
followers
46
following
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th March 2021 12:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
girl
Diane Owens
ace
She is beautiful! Wonderful smile.
March 11th, 2021
Netkonnexion
ace
What a lovely young lady. Great smile.
March 11th, 2021
