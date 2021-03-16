Previous
A Fun Couple by allie912
A Fun Couple

While waiting in the garden at the VMFA for 5:47 p.m., the Worldwide Minute 2021, I had to stop this dynamo and his companion to grab a picture. The two of them were just so much fun. You can see how much they enjoy each other.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Allison Williams

The Dog Lady ace
so very adorable!
March 16th, 2021  
