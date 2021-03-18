Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4094
A Florida Leprechaun
My grandson is all decked out in clothes of the season. His Mom shared this picture and told us what he did at school today: made green milk, hunted for gold and ate Lucky Charms cereal!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
1
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
boy
,
grandson
,
day”
,
patrick’s
,
“st.
Julie Duncan
ace
Cute! :)
March 18th, 2021
