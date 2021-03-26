Sign up
Photo 4102
Unexpected Treasure
While taking some boxes to the recycling cans, I saw these beautiful camellias in the alley. They were a wonderful surprise.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8108
photos
31
followers
47
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
25th March 2021 2:58pm
Tags
flowers
,
camellia
