Photo 4188
It Won’t Be Long Now!
Monday I am flying to Boston to see Meg and her family. The last time we visited was in October of 2019. I’m glad I have recent pictures of Jack. He has gotten so tall, I probably wouldn’t recognize him!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
family
,
grandson
