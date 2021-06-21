For My Dad

I love this picture of my father, probably taken in the ‘60’s. Notice the crazy wallpaper and the supermarket encyclopedia displayed behind him. And I have the painting you see here, on the wall in my home now. It was made by a friend of my mother of the Main Street in a nearby Connecticut town.

My father was a real gentleman. He always dressed for dinner, listened to classical music and read and studied history. I still remember the great discussions we had on all sorts of topics. He was always ready to learn new things.(He taught himself how to use a computer back in the DOS days) but he could also be stubborn and exasperating. I think that’s what kept him living independently for so long. He’s been gone since 1995, but you know what, I married a man a lot like my father!