An Invitation to visit The Violins of Hope

Violins of Hope is a touring exhibition dedicated to initiating deeper, more meaningful conversations about tolerance and social justice while educating people about the horrors of the Holocaust. This is the first time that the exhibit has been in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. As a part of this effort, the VMHC is displaying seven violins from a collection of more than 60 that survived the Holocaust and have been restored by violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshalom, in Tel Aviv since the end of World War II. An Israeli violin shop owner and master craftsman, Amnon lost 400 family members in the Holocaust and became determined to reclaim his lost heritage by locating and restoring violins played by Jewish musicians during this period. He calls these instruments the Violins of Hope.