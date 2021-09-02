Sign up
Photo 4262
First You Say You Will, Then You Won’t
This kitty came when I called him, but then had second thoughts and spurned my advances. Cats can be so fickle.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
1st September 2021 7:45pm
Privacy
Tags
cat
