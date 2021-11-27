Sign up
Photo 4348
Thanksgiving, Part 2
I didn’t take any Thanksgiving pictures yesterday, but when dinner is a deux, there are plenty of leftovers, so here is a reprise of last night’s feast, served tonight.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
26th November 2021 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thanksgiving
,
turkey
Danny James
ace
And I wasn't invited. :-(
November 27th, 2021
