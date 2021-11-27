Previous
Thanksgiving, Part 2 by allie912
Thanksgiving, Part 2

I didn’t take any Thanksgiving pictures yesterday, but when dinner is a deux, there are plenty of leftovers, so here is a reprise of last night’s feast, served tonight.
27th November 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danny James ace
And I wasn't invited. :-(
November 27th, 2021  
