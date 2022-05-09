What Does the Lord Require

A beautiful solo at church this morning presents scripture from Micah 6:6-8

With what shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before God on high? Shall I come before Him with burnt offerings,

Shall I come before Him with yearling calves?

Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams,

With ten thousand rivers of oil?

Shall I give Him my firstborn for my transgressions,

The fruit of my body for the sin of my soul?

He has shown you, O man, He has shown you what is good.

And what does the Lord require of you –

But to do justice and to love kindness,

And to walk humbly with your God?