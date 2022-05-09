A beautiful solo at church this morning presents scripture from Micah 6:6-8
With what shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before God on high? Shall I come before Him with burnt offerings,
Shall I come before Him with yearling calves?
Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams,
With ten thousand rivers of oil?
Shall I give Him my firstborn for my transgressions,
The fruit of my body for the sin of my soul?
He has shown you, O man, He has shown you what is good.
And what does the Lord require of you –
But to do justice and to love kindness,
And to walk humbly with your God?