Previous
Next
What Does the Lord Require by allie912
Photo 4511

What Does the Lord Require

A beautiful solo at church this morning presents scripture from Micah 6:6-8
With what shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before God on high? Shall I come before Him with burnt offerings,
Shall I come before Him with yearling calves?
Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams,
With ten thousand rivers of oil?
Shall I give Him my firstborn for my transgressions,
The fruit of my body for the sin of my soul?
He has shown you, O man, He has shown you what is good.
And what does the Lord require of you –
But to do justice and to love kindness,
And to walk humbly with your God?
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise