Heigh Ho, Heigh Ho, It’s Off to Work We Go

This mornin at 8 AM, I volunteered as a small group discussion leader at Cristo Rey Richmond, a private high school in its third year. We got off to an early start because these 11th graders all participate in a work program one day a week throughout the Richmond area. They work at places as varied as the county courts building, a local hospital, a stock broker, the science museum and a range of other corporations which in turn mentor the students and pay the school as part of their tuition. These young people come from economically disadvantaged homes but are highly motivated and whip smart. Here you see a few of them leaving the school to get on the buses to take them to their jobs. Tomorrow many of them will be taking the AP English exam. It was an honor to sit and talk with them about their experiences and ambitions.