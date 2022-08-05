Sign up
Photo 4599
Conspicuous Consumption
Before there were home theaters or surround sound, John Wickham showed his friends and neighbors he was a man of substance by having a pipe organ in his home. I wonder which of his 19 children knew how to play.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9102
photos
28
followers
42
following
Tags
organ
