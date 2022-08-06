Sign up
Photo 4600
In a Pickle
First time I have made pickle-brined fried chicken sandwiches. I had come to the bottom of a jar of pickles, and it seemed like a good use for the brine. Lots of good flavors and textures but be warned — rather messy to eat!
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
