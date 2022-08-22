Sign up
Photo 4616
More Backyard Beauties
Just a few lovelies from the neighborhood yards and alleys. How many can you name?
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
21st August 2022 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Diane
ace
Beautiful! Not sure about the names. Is the upper left Rose of Sharon? They look like hibiscus to me, or marsh mallow. Upper left is passion flower. The lower ones look like wild roses, but IDK their names. Nice collage.
August 22nd, 2022
