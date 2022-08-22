Previous
More Backyard Beauties by allie912
Photo 4616

More Backyard Beauties

Just a few lovelies from the neighborhood yards and alleys. How many can you name?
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Diane ace
Beautiful! Not sure about the names. Is the upper left Rose of Sharon? They look like hibiscus to me, or marsh mallow. Upper left is passion flower. The lower ones look like wild roses, but IDK their names. Nice collage.
August 22nd, 2022  
